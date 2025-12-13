Kansas City International Airport looking to expand international flights for World Cup visitors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport is exploring adding international flights ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Officials say they are in active discussions with several airlines to gauge the viability of adding flights during the World Cup time period, but “there is nothing set up as of now.”

The department has reached out to national airlines from all seven visiting nations that will play matches in Kansas City during the tournament.

Currently, there are no flights from Kansas City International Airport to any of the visiting countries — Argentina, Algeria, Ecuador, Curaçao, Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Austria.

KSHB

“The Aviation department is always looking at new or adjusted air service options for our travelers to ensure we are serving Kansas City and the greater KC region as effectively as possible,” said Jackson Overstreet, public information officer for the Aviation Department, in a statement.

He confirmed they are in discussion, for example, with the Turkish airline Corendon, to add direct flights to Curaçao. The National team plays against Ecuador in KC on June 20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to him, some of these potential flights are awaiting approval from the Department of Transportation.

“Kansas City Aviation is excited about this opportunity and other potential flights that are being discussed right now,” he said.

Overstreet said they are having discussions with other airlines, both domestic and international, on additional flights.

—