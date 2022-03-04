Kansas City International Airport terminal workforce program wraps up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When companies were in public meetings vying to win the contract to build the new Kansas City International Airport terminal, Kansas Citians wanted to ensure local people had a chance to participate.

Edgemoor made a committment to the people of KC during that process and as part of its construction, included a terminal workforce enhancement program.

KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall went out to the first round of interviews, talking to candidates like Starla Potter.

Potter shared what an opportunity like the workforce enhancement program could mean for her.

"[I've] Had a lot of obstacles and a hard life, and I believe this could be a way out," she said.

During the interview process, Potter stood out as a candidate.

"[She was] A favorite with our selection panel," Mark Goodwin, the president of Clark Weitz Clarkson said. "She really made an impression and we were excited to watch where she'd be."

Once she completed the three-week program, packed with 120 hours in the classroom and hands-on training, she was offered a full-time job in construction.

Another factor that made the program unique was the partnerships with the Full Employment Council and benefits like a $400 weekly stipend, Ride KC transportation and even child care.

The added perks were intentional according Latoya Goree, the executive director of the program.

"All these programs have been created in response to the barriers that have prevented minority and women-owned businesses from entering the industry," Goree said. "And they are also in response to the lack of support for minorities and women to be able to effectively work in the construction industry."

The initial promise was a minimum of 160 graduates through the program.

The 10th and final class graduated at the end of February, bringing the total number of participants to 185.

There were 65% minority candidates and 25% of the group was made up of women.

To date, more than $3 million in wages and benefits has been paid to those graduates. Edgemoor expects to double that by March 2023, the slated completion date for the new terminal.

Geoffrey Stricker, senior managing director of Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate, spoke to KSHB 41 News about the importance of the project.

"We made a very large commitment to Kansas City, because we wanted this project to be transformative," Stricker said. "Very early on, we said that we want the project to create that workforce of the future."

One of the graduates KSHB 41 connected with on a recent tour is Rita Johnson, a 55-year-young woman from Kansas City who spent over 30 years in healthcare administration before taking a chance on the program.

She's now one of more than 70% of the graduates who will continue working in construction full time.

"This is the first time in my life seeing something being built around me," Johnson said. "It's awesome. As long as they'll have me, I'll do it. March 2023 seems so far away. I'm ready for it to open up."