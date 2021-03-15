Kansas City Irish Fest plans to return to Crown Center in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Irish Fest is returning to Crown Center in 2021.

The annual event had to downsize to “smaller, Irish-themed, locally-focused community experiences” in 2020 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers said they plan to take precautions as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities for the event, which is scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

“A few necessary tweaks” won’t disprove the Irish “are a resilient and adaptable bunch,” organizers said.

KC Irish Fest is scheduled for Sept. 3-5.

