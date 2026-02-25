Kansas City, Kansas, Community College places president on administrative leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Board of Trustees placed the school’s president on administrative leave in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

A KCKCC spokesperson said the board met in a special session Tuesday night, where they unanimously voted to place President Dr. Greg Mosier on paid administrative leave.

As part of the vote, the board designated Executive Vice President Dr. Scott Balog to serve as acting president.

“Kansas City, Kansas Community College continues to focus on providing quality education to students through academic excellence and community outreach,” board chair Linda Hoskins Sutton said in a release Tuesday night. “The Board of Trustees has confidence that Dr. Balog will provide strong leadership for KCKCC and those we serve.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

