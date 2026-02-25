Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Kansas, Community College places president on administrative leave

Dr Greg Mosier.png
Kansas City, Kansas Community College
Dr Greg Mosier.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Board of Trustees placed the school’s president on administrative leave in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

A KCKCC spokesperson said the board met in a special session Tuesday night, where they unanimously voted to place President Dr. Greg Mosier on paid administrative leave.

As part of the vote, the board designated Executive Vice President Dr. Scott Balog to serve as acting president.

“Kansas City, Kansas Community College continues to focus on providing quality education to students through academic excellence and community outreach,” board chair Linda Hoskins Sutton said in a release Tuesday night. “The Board of Trustees has confidence that Dr. Balog will provide strong leadership for KCKCC and those we serve.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us