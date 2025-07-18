Kansas City, Kansas, family hopes city helps fix damage to flood control project in their backyard

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability, solutions and consumer advocacy. Share your story with Isabella.

Residents across Kansas City, Kansas, are dealing with flood damage, especially those with homes near the rivers.

One homeowner contacted KSHB 41 News about damage to her backyard.

Reegan Krehbiel told us the county constructed a retention runoff path designed to direct stormwater from the street into a nearby creek.

Wednesday night's flooding knocked the backyard bridge 30 feet away and into Krehbiel's fence.

The flooding solution is now a flooding disaster outside Krehbiel's home.

"That was one of my favorite things about purchasing this home," Krehbiel said. "The memories that we could make together as a young family, having a little bridge that connects our backyards and having a play space for them."

But Krehbiel's kids will be staying back for now, while cables, bricks, and debris lie in the backyard.

"[The structure] is something that the city had built years ago, so I'm hoping that they're going to work with us to be able to fix what they had laid down," Krehbiel said.

Nearly every neighborhood in Wyandotte County got hit by flooding. The city reports that all the flood pumps and infrastructure worked as planned.

But some neighbors disagree.

"I think this shot can say it all for itself," Krehbiel said.

KSHB 41 News asked Wyandotte County's Director of Environmental Services, who falls under the public works department, why they report a success if there was widespread county damage.

"All of our infrastructure, from our lines to our pump stations, was working properly, turned on and functioning," Jeff Miles said. "It just really boils down to the volume of rain."

Miles explained they tracked 11 inches of rain overnight, which would overload any infrastructure system, and the drains were clogged with debris.

"I believe it would have been much worse without those flood pump stations operating at 100%," Miles said.

Wyandotte County is encouraging residents to report any damage in their neighborhood or on their property. Neighbors tell KSHB 41 News they've called the city and 311, but haven't heard back yet.

"Now the big problem is, who is going to fix it?" Chester Holliday, a neighbor of Krehbiel's, said.

As a Kansas City, Kansas, taxpayer, Krehbiel hopes the repair work falls to the city.

"I hope that our bridge can be restored someday," Krehbiel said.

Miles explained that despite the damage to neighborhoods, the infrastructure operated properly.

"The volume of water that we received throughout the whole Kansas City metro area was more than the infrastructure could contain," Miles said. "I think that the rate payers are getting every penny of their investment we're putting back into the ground and to improve that system," Miles said.

Krehbiel disagreed with that assessment.

"I don't think we're getting our money's worth," Krehbiel said. "Definitely not with my backyard."

KSHB 41 News reached out to officials with the Wyandotte County government and the mayor's office but did not receive a response.

Commissioner Christian Ramirez responded to our request for comment with a statement.

“The Argentine community suffered another flooding event that caused extensive damage to properties," Commissioner Ramirez said in his statement. "All Unified Government stormwater systems were operating as they should be during the storm event. With this historic rainfall, the systems became overwhelmed with how rapid the rain was falling. Our Public Works staff have done an amazing job to be strategic in our stormwater investments and in our planning efforts. I want to thank the Argentine community for being resilient during this difficult time.”