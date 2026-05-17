Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department assisting with wildland fire operations in southwest Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department announced Sunday that the department is setting up resources to support wildland fire operations in southwest Kansas.

The State of Kansas requested assistance Saturday evening as multiple large fires continued to burn across the region.

KCKFD is deploying personnel to support the state’s Incident Support Program and regional wildland task force operations. The department will be joined by agencies from Edwardsville, Bonner Springs, and Montgomery County.

Crews reported Sunday morning and will remain available for assignment.

"Please keep all firefighters, incident commanders, support staff, and the affected communities in your thoughts as they continue this important work," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

—