Kansas City, Kansas, man killed in rollover crash on I-635 early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 635 and Metropolitan Avenue early Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The preliminary crash report indicates a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was southbound on I-635 in the exit lane to Metropolitan when the pickup drove through the grassy area, went airborne over the ramp to I-635, rolled an unknown number of times, and came to rest on its top.

Salvador Martinez Colin, 50, of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

