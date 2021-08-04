Watch
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey seeks reelection against Tyrone Garner

Bryant Maddrick/KSHB
Wyandotte County, Kansas, officials said they are ready for the August 4, 2020, election.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 22:24:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In his reelection bid, Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey will face newcomer and Army veteran Tyrone Garner.

Garner, a former KCKPD deputy chief, received received 3,465 votes, or 28%, followed closely by Alvey, who has been in office since 2018, and earned 3,405 votes, also 28%.

Chris Steineger garnered 2,649 votes (22%), while Janice Witt received 1,762 votes (14%) and Daran Duffy captured 963 votes (8%).

All candidates except for Alvey had yet to hold elective office in Wyandotte County, though Steineger has previously served as a state senator.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article transposed the vote totals for Mayor David Alvey and Tyrone Garner. It has since been corrected.

