Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's youth camp aims to tackle crime through education and engagement

The Bishop Ward High School football field this Saturday will serve as a source of learning for youth as Kansas City, Kansas, police try to tackle crime and continue the city's downward trend in crime.

The department will host its annual free youth camp aimed at reducing crimes committed by the city's young people.

Karl Oakman is the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's Chief of Police.

“We're seeing a strong decrease in overall youth violence” he said.

Chief Oakman and other KCK officers will coach over 200 children, ages 7 to 18, this weekend on conflict resolution and anger management strategies.

Dale Messing KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman

“We give them tools to handle anger, tools to manage that anger, tools to resolve conflict," said Oakman. "This is one of our youth programs where we've seen the results in our numbers going down."

The city is hoping to build on recent success in reducing youth violence. One promising statistic is juvenile arrests are down 23%.

Last year, there were 22 homicides in KCK, tying the record low set in 1986 and 2012.

“Historically, your juveniles are more involved in your thefts, your stolen autos, your burglaries," Oakman said. "We’ve seen really major reductions in those crimes in general, but also a significant decrease amongst our young people in KCK.”

The decrease in youth crime is attributed to multiple factors, including community engagement and law enforcement efforts.

KSHB Kansas City, Kansas youth football camp 2022

Now in its fourth year, the camp not only focuses on sports, but also emphasizes important life skills.

Before the game starts, the kids are organized into groups. But the main objective is not just about winning.

Players on defense and offense are given words like patience and self-control to practice throughout the day. They are rewarded based on their participation.

“These kids, from a very young age to the oldest kid, are listening," Oakman said. "We have some interactions, ask questions, and they’re on top of it. I think that was the one thing I’ve been impressed about with this camp."

The camp is Saturday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Same day registration begins at 7:30 am.

