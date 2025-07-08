Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating after body found in roadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police detectives are investigating after a body was discovered in the middle of Greeley Avenue.

Shortly before 5 a.m., detectives were notified of a person lying in the middle of the road in the 4600 block of Greeley Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult, deceased by unknown means.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police or the TIPS Hotline (816-474-8477).

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.