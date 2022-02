KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash Friday night killed one person and injured two others in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. at Kaw Drive and Swartz Road, according to a police department news release.

The driver in one car died at the scene.

Police said the driver and passenger in a second vehicle were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.