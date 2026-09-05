Kansas City, Kansas, police seek public's help finding missing blind man with brain injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing blind man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

Melvin Strode, 52, was last seen on foot around 5 a.m. Friday near North 75th Place and State Avenue.

Melvin is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a tattoo on one forearm with the letters "RIP," according to KCK police.

He has short black hair and a full beard and mustache.

Police said Melvin was wearing gray pants and shirt with black shoes.

He usually wears a medical alert necklace and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information about Melvin Strode is urged to call 911.

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