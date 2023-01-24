Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Kansas, police officer on leave as department reviews behavior in viral video

KCKPD
File/KSHB
<p>KCK Police Department</p>
KCKPD
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 21:47:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is on administrative leave as the department investigates a viral video in which the officer exhibited unusual behavior.

In a statement to KSHB 41, the department said it became aware of the incident last week.

"The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department understands concerns currently being raised regarding the appearance and wellbeing of one of the officers in the video," the department said in the statement.

The department said the investigation includes a "fit-for-duty evaluation," which will consist of a comprehensive medical and physical assessment.

The officer in question will also be drug tested, according to the department.

"While still early in the investigation, preliminary information indicates that a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer’s appearance," the department said.

KSHB 41 is not linking the video because we haven't received permission to use it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.