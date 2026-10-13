Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools celebrates groundbreaking of Woodland Hills Elementary School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Woodland Hills Elementary School on Tuesday.

Woodland Hills, located at 2400 Steele Road, is designed to support around 500–550 students.

According to KCKPS, Woodland Hills will feature:



Technology-enhanced classrooms and modern learning spaces designed to support hands-on learning experiences.

State-of-the-art career and technical education facilities equipped with industry-relevant resources.

Enhanced campus security, including advanced monitoring systems and updated safety protocols.

KCKPS said the project is estimated to cost $35 million and is expected to be completed by December 2027.

Woodland Hills will consolidate students from Silver City and Noble Prentis elementary schools. As part of the district’s long-term plan, the district will repurpose the current Silver City Elementary School site for a new Argentine Middle School.

Voters approved the Woodland Hills Elementary School project in the November 2024 bond initiative.

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