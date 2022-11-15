Kansas City, Kansas, woman killed in collision with truck after striking deer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision with a box truck after striking a deer Monday evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol says Deborah D. Yelverton, 56, was traveling southbound on Interstate 435 at Missouri Route 152 just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Yelverton struck a deer and her 2022 Ford Explorer became disabled and was blocking the road, KHP says.

Her Explorer was then hit by a 2015 Isuzu box truck.

She was transported to an area hospital, and pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

Yelverton was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

