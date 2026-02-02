Kansas City leaders say new study shows KCI created 40,000 jobs, generated $6.3B in economic output

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been nearly three years since the opening of the new terminal at the Kansas City International Airport.

To celebrate, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Manager Mario Vasquez, Councilman Nathan Willett (District 1) and KC Aviation Director Melissa Cooper gathered Monday to share insight into the economic impact of the airport.

According to a new study commissioned by the KC Aviation Department on KCI's economic impact on the region, the airport created nearly 40,000 jobs and generated $6.3 billion in total economic output.

Kansas City leaders discuss economic impact of KCI

Cooper noted the airport’s output was around $5 billion in 2015.

Many of the leaders touched on the continued excitement surrounding the terminal, with Lucas adding he recently reminisced about the opening with former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“And in the time since, not only do we have a nationally, and I would argue soon to be globally, recognized gem that people from all around our country are saying is an exceptional airport and still looks … brand new, but we also have the core economic engine for our entire region in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

He said the new terminal opened a new world for Kansas City, with growth driven by more commercial activity, jobs, investment and tax revenue.

KSHB 41 Quinton Lucas

“But it isn’t just about the dollars and cents, although that’s helpful for us, it’s also about what this means to Kansas City,” Lucas said.

As a key element of Kansas City, Lucas said the new terminal is a lasting sign of what it means to invest in community benefits.

“I am proud of what KCI means to our region, to Kansas City," he said. "I am proud that we get to show off KCI. I am grateful for the more than $6 billion in economic output that we have had in connection with it, and I am thrilled for what’s coming ahead."

What’s next? Kansas City is set to host six World Cup matches this summer, with teams reportedly arriving weeks early to set up base camps.

RELATED | Let's dive deeper into the 6 FIFA World Cup 26 matches coming to Kansas City

City Manager Mario Vasquez said the success of the airport is “significant as we work to make Kansas City open to the world.”

With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to flock to Kansas City, Councilman Nathan Willet (District 1) is hopeful they will see all the Northland has to offer.

Of the $6.3 billion, Willet noted 48% comes from visitor spending.

KSHB 41 Nathan Willett

While Aviation Director Melissa Cooper said the World Cup is KCI's short-term goal, she said it is important the airport does not lose sight of the long term.

Cooper said planning for the new terminal started in the early 2000s, so it will take years to plan for whatever comes next.

As such, the aviation department has started work on a new master plan for the next 20 years of KCI.

KSHB 41 Melissa Cooper

Cooper said there is a public meeting from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mid-Continent Public Library Green Hills Library Center, 8581 N. Green Hills Road.

She said the public is invited to attend and comment, as the aviation department is eager to hear the community's vision.

—