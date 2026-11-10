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Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder in fatal September gas station shooting

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says surveillance footage captured Zavion Horton armed with a handgun at the scene of the September shooting.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Kansas City man in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in September.

Zavion Horton faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

Police say the victim was found on the ground next to a car on Sept. 27.

Prosecutors say detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the location, which captured Horton allegedly armed with a handgun, sitting in the front seat of the car.

Horton's bond has been set at $250,000 cash.

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