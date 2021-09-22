Watch
Kansas City man faces felony charges for fatal Monday shooting

Posted at 9:03 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:03:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, for a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Paul E. Johnson, 56, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor's Office release.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were called to the 300 block of Lawn Ave. for a shooting where they found the victim, Annamarie Becchina, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male victim who is in critical condition but stable.

Johnson told officers that the shooting was an accident and told police where the gun was located.

Witnesses of the incident told officers that Johnson had an argument with the male victim and got a shotgun from the garage. Johnson started poking the male victim with the gun then the gun fired hitting both victims.

Prosecutors are requesting a bond of $250,000 cash, according to the release.

