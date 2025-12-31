Kansas City International Airport police, FBI determine 'no credible threat' to airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is "back open and operating as expected" after a potential threat Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department said the department was made aware of a "potential threat in the unsecured area" of the airport Wednesday morning.

The potential threat prompted airport police and the FBI to work "quickly to evlauate the situation and sensure the safety over everyone."

KCAD said travelers were evacuated fro the affected area of the terminal to allow authorities to search the area.

"Law Enforcement was able to determine no credible threat to teh airport of those inside the terminal at this time," KCAD said in a statement.

Once the area was deemed safe, travelers were let back inside, and KCAD worked to "resume normal operations and minimize disruptions."

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan went to the airport. He confirmed travelers were being let inside shortly before noon.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 Inside KCI on Dec. 31, 2025

During the evacuation, Izadora Germano shared pictures with us of travelers standing outside the airport.

Izadora Germano KCI on Dec. 31, 2025

Izadora Germano KCI on Dec. 31, 2025

Similarly, Catherine Baskett-Cook, whom KSHB 41 has interviewed previously, told reporter Marlon Martinez that travelers were told they had to physically exit the building. For a time, they were able to stand between the sliding doors at the entrance.

Catherine Baskett-Cook KCI Dec. 31, 2025

Catherine Baskett-Cook KCI on Dec. 31, 2025

Around 11:50 a.m., Baskett-Cook said she was ushered back inside, where she was told, along with other travelers, that airport operations would resume.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

—