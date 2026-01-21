Kansas City, Missouri-based government IT contractor to lay off 104 employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TelaForce, a government IT contractor with offices in Kansas City, Missouri, notified local and state officials Monday that it plans to close the office.

The company said it plans to close its offices in the building located at 2300 Main Street on March 20, 2026. The closure will result in the layoff of 104 people from the company.

In the WARN filing on Jan. 19 , the company said one of its government contracts had ended.

The company said it was possible some of its employees could apply for similar positions with another firm, “who will likely be assuming work” relating to the contract that ended with TelaForce.

