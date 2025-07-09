Kansas City, Missouri, church piano player charged with 8 counts of child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing eight charges that accuse him of child molestation, statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct with a child under 15.

50-year-old Montiero Murray was arrested on July 2, 2025, for alleged crimes that took place between 2008 and 2024.

He is in the Jackson County Jail. A judge set his bond at $250,000, cash-only.

Court documents reveal Murray was a church member and piano player at at least one church in Jackson County. Murray also provided piano lessons individually.

He allegedly used his familiarity with families at the church to become involved in their children's lives, according to the court documents.

Several of the victims outlined how Murray would touch them inappropriately through their clothes, make them take off their clothes and get on a scale to be weighed, and on occasion would ask one boy to sit on his lap after being weighed, according to a court document.

Other children detailed similar experiences when with Murray at his home.

