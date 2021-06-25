Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopts resolution supporting Kevin Strickland's release

James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star
Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center, in Cameron, Missouri, on Nov. 5, 2019. Strickland is serving a life sentence for a 1978 triple murder that he claims he did not commit. (JAMES WOOLDRIDGE/The Kansas City Star)
Kevin Strickland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopted a resolution Thursday that supports a pardon and release from a Missouri prison for Kevin Strickland.

Strickland has been in prison for 43 years. He was convicted in Jackson County Court for a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and dozens of others, including a woman who survived the gunfire, have proclaimed his innocence.

Strickland, whose health issues put him in a wheelchair, waits for justice in a cell at the Western Missouri Correctional Facility in Cameron.

The one person who could pardon Strickland said he's not convinced of Strickland innocence. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told 41 Action News Investigator Cat Reid he did not know if Strickland is innocent or not.

