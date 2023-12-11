Kansas City, Missouri, City Council members introduce hate crime ordinance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council introduced an ordinance that would address hate crimes in the city, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission announced Monday.

Ordinance 231032 would establish a hate offense at the municipal level and create a penalty for certain municipal offenses motivated by hate and/or bias.

Prosecutors would have the ability to prove a bias-motivational factor if they believe a hate crime was committed to obtain an enhanced sentence.

An additional 60 days would be added on to a sentence and would run consecutive, not concurrently.

“We cannot go the way of other cities and wait for something horrendous to happen for us to finally move on this issue," said Justice Horn, commission chair for the KC LGBTQ Commission. "It’s time for the City of Kansas City to pass a hate crimes ordinance that not only defines a hate crime in municipal law, but gives prosecutors the tools to enforce municipal law to protect victims of hate crimes. Defining it and enforcing protections is the only way we’ll eradicate hate crimes in the Kansas City community.”

The legislation will be heard in a committee on Tuesday at the KCMO City Hall at 1 p.m.

