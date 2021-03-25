Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passes 2021-22 city budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 10-1 to pass the 2021-2022 city budget on Thursday afternoon.

In February, Mayor Quinton Lucas outlined the then-proposed budget during his State of the City address .

In March, organizations funded by the city voiced their concerns as they were facing funding cuts .

Under the budget, KCMO also plans to do the following:



Transition to municipal trash and brush collection;

Renegotiate health care costs;

Implement a streetlight LED program;

Limit travel and special events budgets;

Offer voluntary early retirement incentives for staff with 20-plus years of services;

Sell unused city property — including Hale Arena, other real estate and unused vehicles — and consolidate office space at City Hall, using vacant space;

Refinance debt.

Under the budget there will also be some relief for people experiencing homelessness .

On Thursday, Lucas announced several council members joined him in proposing a standalone housing department for the city and the office of the tenant advocate will also be funded in the budget.