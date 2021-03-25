Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passes 2021-22 city budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 10-1 to pass the 2021-2022 city budget on Thursday afternoon.
In February, Mayor Quinton Lucas outlined the then-proposed budget during his State of the City address.
In March, organizations funded by the city voiced their concerns as they were facing funding cuts.
Under the budget, KCMO also plans to do the following:
- Transition to municipal trash and brush collection;
- Renegotiate health care costs;
- Implement a streetlight LED program;
- Limit travel and special events budgets;
- Offer voluntary early retirement incentives for staff with 20-plus years of services;
- Sell unused city property — including Hale Arena, other real estate and unused vehicles — and consolidate office space at City Hall, using vacant space;
- Refinance debt.
Under the budget there will also be some relief for people experiencing homelessness.
On Thursday, Lucas announced several council members joined him in proposing a standalone housing department for the city and the office of the tenant advocate will also be funded in the budget.