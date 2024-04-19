Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee to review red light cameras laws

Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 11:27:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council's Special Committee for Legal Review is set to discuss the implementation of red light cameras in the city on Tuesday.

If the ordinance — sponsored by KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas — is approved by committee, it would advance to discussion by the full City Council. If it passes there, the ordinance calls on City Manager Brian Platt to select a vendor for an automated red light camera system.

KCMO initially suspended the cameras in 2012, with the state of Missouri ruling the cameras unconstitutional in 2015.

"The Missouri Supreme Court has issued several opinions confirming that the use of automated camera enforcement systems does not conflict with state law and is a permissible law enforcement tool," the ordinance states.

Lucas previously cited rising traffic fatalities as motivation to implement the cameras.

