Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee to review red light cameras laws

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council's Special Committee for Legal Review is set to discuss the implementation of red light cameras in the city on Tuesday.

If the ordinance — sponsored by KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas — is approved by committee, it would advance to discussion by the full City Council. If it passes there, the ordinance calls on City Manager Brian Platt to select a vendor for an automated red light camera system.

KCMO initially suspended the cameras in 2012, with the state of Missouri ruling the cameras unconstitutional in 2015.

"The Missouri Supreme Court has issued several opinions confirming that the use of automated camera enforcement systems does not conflict with state law and is a permissible law enforcement tool," the ordinance states.

Lucas previously cited rising traffic fatalities as motivation to implement the cameras.

RELATED | Kansas City drivers disagree on possible return of red light cameras

RELATED | St. Louis exploring return of red-light cameras; could Kansas City follow suit?

—