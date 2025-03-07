Kansas City, Missouri, City Council votes to return animal control services to city department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to return animal control services to a city department and not renew a contract with KC Pet Project to provide those services.

The city provided animal control services until 2020 when it contracted KC Pet Project to run the program. A 2017 audit highlighted flaws in the city's services. City leaders and animal welfare advocates argued services have not improved under KC Pet Project.

The city plans to transition the service in-house by the end of the year.

“Hallelujah, the animals finally have some help," said Kate Quigley, founder of Chain of Hope, an animal welfare group. “I’m looking forward to better communications, transparency, and just working with them to resolve some of these cases and not leave these sick or starving animals chained in the backyard.”

Groups like Chain of Hope raised concerns about KC Pet Project having slow response times to calls for help, not enforcing cruelty and neglect laws, and not working with other stakeholder groups in animal welfare.

KC Pet Project sent a statement Thursday night about the council's decision: "It’s a sad day for Kansas City’s people and pets. The city’s action to take over animal control is a step backward, disrupting progress and putting pets at risk.



A prudent City action would have been collaboration - not an unnecessary takeover.

There is no plan to improve services in this takeover—in fact, it risks a return to outdated, inefficient practices. Undoing years of progress in humane, data-driven animal care that the City is certain will cost taxpayers significantly more by not using the KC Pet Project.

Despite the City's decision, KCPP will continue providing other services to help people and pets.

