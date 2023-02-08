Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, close to adopting new city flag

Posted at 1:15 PM, Feb 08, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the cusp of a new airport, hosting the NFL Draft and throwing a parade or two, Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders are close to adopting a new city flag.

A council committee advanced a new design during a hearing at City Hall on Wednesday.

The new design could become official if the full City Council signs off on Thursday.

The new design harkens back to designs from 1992 and 1972 that highlight the city’s reputation as “The City of Fountains.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas flagged the new look Wednesday on social media.

