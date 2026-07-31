Kansas City, Missouri, Council approves regulations for e-bikes Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted during Thursday’s full council meeting on an ordinance dealing with electric bikes.

The council passed the ordinance 12-0.

The ordinance enacts a new section “establishing rights and privileges associated with electric bicycles, micro-mobility devices and electric motorcycles in alignment with state law," according to the city's website.

The ordinance also provides operating requirements.

On Tuesday, the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee updated regulations for e-bikes and other electric-powered devices — setting age and helmet requirements, as well as speed limits.

"E-bikes and scooters are here to stay. They give Kansas Citians, especially our young people, more freedom to get around," Lucas said in a press release Tuesday. "We are focused on safety, making sure a 12-year-old isn't going 28 miles an hour down a sidewalk, and that every family knows the rules before someone gets hurt."

The city manager will be responsible for coordinating the distribution of "public safety education material" on e-bikes and e-motos under the ordinance.

The new rules will be in play afte a 120-day education period, per a press release Tuesday.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, Johnathan Duncan, Melissa Robinson, Lindsay French and Kevin O'Neill were sponsors of the bill.

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