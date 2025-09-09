Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson announces January retirement

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Chief Ross Grunyson speaks to the media on Sunday, April 27, 2025, regarding the line-of-duty death of firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson will retire in January, the department announced Tuesday.

Grundyson sent an email Monday notifying KCFD he had informed union membership and City Manager Mario Vasquez of his upcoming retirement.

"Serving as Fire Chief of the Kansas City Fire Department has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Grundyson said in his email. "After thoughtful conversations with my wife, I’ve decided the time is right to pass the torch. This decision comes with deep gratitude and unwavering confidence in the strength and future of this department."

He made note of all KCFD has accomplished in the past two and a half years, such as "strengthening our operations, deepening our impact in the community, and raising the standard of service that Kansas Citians rely on every day."

"It has been my honor to serve with you, and I know the best is yet to come for the Kansas City Fire Department," Grundyson said.

Grundyson said Vasquez asked him to be involved in the process of selecting the next fire chief.

