Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews fighting fires at 3 houses in northeast KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is fighting a fire that started in one house and spread to two more on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 5600 block of E. 16th Terrace shortly after 1 p.m.

KCFD

KCFD reported a vacant house on fire, and due to the close proximity, a second house to the west and a third house to the east started burning.

Crews are currently working to get all homes under control.

There have been no injuries reported at this time, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—