Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter who caused crash that killed 3 people won't get $915,000 settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter who caused a crash that resulted in the deaths of 3 people in Westport won't get a $915,000 settlement from the city.

The council's Finance, Public Safety, and Governance Committee met Tuesday for its regular meeting with the proposed settlement on the committee's docket.

The committee voted to go into closed session, where they voted to remove the ordinance from the council docket, according to a city spokesperson.

The item will remain off the agenda unless action is taken to bring it back for discussion or it is added to the semi-annual docket, the spokesperson said in an email to KSHB 41.

The proposed settlement will not be heard at this week's city council meeting. An update would be needed to bring it back to the committee.

That means, for now, KCMO firefighter Dominic Biscari won't be getting a recommended settlement of $915,000 from the city.

Biscari drove a fire department pumper truck, which crashed into a vehicle in Dec. 2021, at the intersection of Westport Road and Broadway.

KSHB

KSHB

Jennifer San Nicolas, the driver of the vehicle hit by the pumper truck, and her passenger, Michael Elwood, died in the crash.

In addition, the crash sent both the firetruck and the San Nicolas vehicle off the street and into a building.

Tami Knight, a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk by the building, was also killed.

Biscari pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in February 2023 and was sentenced to three years probation.

Local 42, the union that represents KCMO firefighters, filed a grievance in March 2023 over Biscari's suspension without pay pending the outcome of his criminal case, according to an earlier story from KSHB 41.

An arbitrator heard the case and said Biscari could be suspended for just three days, that "most references" to the crash be removed from his personnel file, the earlier KSHB 41 story states. The arbitrator also said that arbitration costs should be assessed to the city.

The city's legal department recommended the council approve a lawsuit settlement with Biscari.

—