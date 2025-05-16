Kansas City, Missouri, leaders break ground on bicycle, pedestrian bridge at Berkley Riverfront

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

Kansas City, Missouri, leaders broke ground Friday on a new Bicycle Pedestrian Bridge on Grand Boulevard.

The project aims to give people a safer way to walk or bike from the River Market to the Berkley Riverfront.

"This already has the points of interest, this already had the development," KCMO Transportation Director Jason Waldron said. "What it lacked was that final connection piece."

This connector will be built adjacent to the current Grand Boulevard Bridge. Waldron said it's the largest multi-modal transportation project the city has ever funded at over $15 million.

"I've walked down the bridge here many times," said KCMO Councilman Eric Bunch. "I’ve biked on it, I've run on it. It is not for the faint of heart, but it is one that people have used because we know how important it is to get down here."

Columbus Park residents like Kate Barsotti have even walked over train tracks to get down to the Riverfront. Adding this bridge, she said, is much needed, and she hopes it isn't the last.

"We’ve had to be patient but we’re really excited," Barsotti said.

Adding this bridge makes the River Market neighborhood bigger for those who live in and around the area.

"I have two grand babies that come here in the summertime, and that’ll be something fun to take them down there," said Marva Johnson.

"It’s not really safe around here to ride your bikes 'cause there’s not really a dedicated roadway for us," said biker Rey Camareno. "It'd make it so much more accessible for me. I think it’d be a lot more fun."

As indicated by the amount of dirt, dust and construction workers at the Riverfront, momentum is not slowing down, and this bridge is another step, or pedal, forward toward development.

