Kansas City, Missouri, leaders move to protect Midtown Costco amid business center rumors

Kansas City, Missouri, City Council leaders have taken action to ensure the global retail giant Costco in Midtown KCMO remains in place.

The Costco facility is located at 241 Linwood Boulevard. KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley sponsored the resolution because of "reports of conversion in the business model at the Costco facility."

“It stems from feedback I heard from the community, I got several phone calls about a potential change to the Midtown Costco to a Costco Business Center,” Patterson Hazley said.

KSHB 41 asked Patterson Hazley if she’s spoken with Costco.

“It is a rumor at this point,” she said. “It’s substantiated enough to reach out to them directly to have a conversation.”

She continued, “We’ve experienced a few business losses as of late, so I think we just want to make sure we are staying on top of retaining the fantastic businesses we have in Kansas City, and Costco is one of them.”

She also expressed concerns about how a Costco Business Center conversion might affect the area's transportation infrastructure.

"Another concern is that with a business center, maybe there would be more pallet trucks, and it'll kind of change the transportation pattern in that area that really doesn't fit with something like a streetcar," she said.

Patterson Hazley continued, “We really want to act with a sense of urgency to make sure Costco Corporation understands that they are welcome here and we want to retain their business in the current form. A lot of people use the food court. It’s always bustling in that store. I don’t think they have an income problem. So as a city, we want to make sure they know we value the amenities we have currently, and we want to negotiate and talk about the ways we can retain that for the next 25 years.”

In a social media post , Lucas said ensuring access to fresh food, goods and services is a vital part of his work every day.

Mayor Lucas said he supports the effort of the city’s development team to work with Costco to “maintain the well-regarded wholesale store as is (or expanded) in Midtown Kansas City.”

“We are requesting both of them (KC Economic Development Corporation & the KCMO City Manager) act in conjunction to try to retain the Costco in the manner in which it operates now,” Patterson Hazley said.

She continued, “It’s a city-wide amenity. For the people in my district across the city and across the state line, come to this location. If you drive over there, the city has also made great strides in making this a pedestrian-friendly area.”

