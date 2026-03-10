Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in 2023 shooting of teen boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against a Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in 2023.

Taron Anderson is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of weapon.

Anderson was a juvenile when the fatal shooting occurred. On Monday, Family Court certified him to stand trial as an adult, and then official charges from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office followed.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were called to University Health Lakewood Medical Center on a reported shooting shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023.

A shooting victim, identified 16-year-old Amir Moore, had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle and pronounced dead, according to court records.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41

Officers spoke with uninjured occupants of the GMC pickup truck who were with the victim and determined the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East 77th Terrace in Kansas City.

After hearing witness reports and analyzing doorbell video footage, detectives determined Anderson attempted to rob Moore at gunpoint during a marijuana sale. Anderson agreed to purchase marijuana from Moore, and then he pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Moore before fleeing.

Anderson is being held on $150,000 cash-only bond.

—