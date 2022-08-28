Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the 13 mile marker in the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks, a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon was traveling westbound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The pontoon struck a wake, and 29-year-old Daniel Cortez of Kansas City, Missouri, a passenger, was ejected from the boat. The boat then struck Cortez.

Cortez was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after 6:00 p.m.