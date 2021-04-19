Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, new wife welcome baby boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed Monday not only that he’d been married earlier this month — but that he and his wife welcomed a baby boy, too.

In a post to Facebook Monday afternoon, the mayor wrote he and Katherine Carttar “were together well before I was mayor and I hope she will be willing to stand me long after.”

Lucas said the events of 2020 and beyond made the couple reconsider what’s most important to them, and the answer was family.

The mayor said their son, Bennett, has faced some medical challenges in his first few days.

The family thanked supporters for prayers and maternity and neonatal personnel at the University of Kansas Hospital for their work in the intensive care unit.

“We look forward to introducing our son and Kansas City’s newest Chiefs’ fan, Bennett, to Kansas Citians, when the time is right,” Lucas wrote.

Public records show the couple was married April 9.

—