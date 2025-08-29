Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas prepared to run for Congress if proposed redistricting is approved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe on Friday announced a special session to start Sept. 3 to give the General Assembly a chance to vote on new congressional district maps in the state.

Kehoe’s proposal, the Missouri First Map , would split up several existing congressional districts, including the 5th District that includes the Kansas City area.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe Proposed Missouri First redistricting map showing the Kansas City area.

As legislators are set to return to Jefferson City next week, Democrats in Kansas City are gearing up for a battle.

“President Trump’s map will undermine Kansas City police, Kansas City schools, Kansas City infrastructure, and Kansas City jobs, while doing nothing to enhance support for small businesses and agriculture throughout Missouri,” Lucas said in a statement Friday .

The mayor said Kansas City residents would challenge the proposed map in the legislature, in the courtroom and at the ballot box. The mayor also hinted at future elections.

“And for those of us moved into new districts, running candidates, including myself if necessary, to ensure we have well-known and well-funded challengers to this grave injustice and to ensure a voice for all Kansas Citians.”

Earlier Friday, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D - 5th District) called the redistricting proposals an “assault on the truth.”

Missouri House Democratic Leader Ashley Aune (D - Kansas City) said the maps, if passed, would be the “worst threat” to the integrity of the state since Missouri joined the Confederacy in 1861.

In his statement Friday, Lucas said the proposed redistricting would “return Kansas City to segregation.”

The mayor said the proposed map would split Kansas City south of the river along the U.S. 71 Highway Corridor, which has historically separated the city by race, lending access and development.

“Today’s proposal does not help Missouri families; it only furthers political games among Washington elites who could not find Missouri on a map,” Lucas said. “The legislature is full of women and men who should find their backbones and stand up to coastal political games that will only hurt our families.”

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan contributed reporting to this story. KSHB 41 News will continue coverage throughout the weekend and next week at the state capitol in Jefferson City.

