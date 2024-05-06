Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court will close Tuesday due to continuing computer problems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Computer problems will keep the Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court closed Tuesday as investigators work to find solutions.

A statement from a city spokeswoman said out of an abundance of caution, the city temporarily shut off some access to the network and some systems while we continue to investigate and ensure there are no issues.

Users may experience intermittent outages and we appreciate everyone’s patience.

The court also was closed Monday

The city will provide a grace period for anyone having difficulty making payments through city systems, according to the statement from the city.

