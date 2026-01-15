Kansas City, Missouri, passes 5-year ban prohibiting non-municipal detention facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed a resolution during its Thursday meeting that places a five-year ban on non-municipal detention facilities in the city.

The vote comes after Jackson County Legislature Chairman Manny Abarca said he was told by Department of Homeland Security officials of plans to build a 7,500-bed ICE detention facility in Kansas City. Abarca was at a warehouse in south Kansas City on Thursday morning where he was told ICE personnel were conducting a site tour .

The City Council’s vote Thursday afternoon puts a five-year moratorium on permits, licenses, zoning and other approvals for non-municipal detention facilities in Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced the measure.

“We consistently hear from residents that Kansas City’s focus should be on economic development and housing, not mass detention facilities holding thousands,” Lucas said. “Our priority is building businesses, homes and schools that strengthen and grow our community.”

Under the ordinance, the measure would apply to “any application to establish or expand detention, corrections or carceral facilities not owned or operated by the city through Jan. 15, 2032.”

The moratorium applies to any pending and future applications.

