Kansas City, Missouri, Plan Commission approves ‘Master Plan Development’ for Country Club Plaza

Redevelopments on the Country Club Plaza took a significant step forward Wednesday.

Earlier this fall, Gillon Property Group, the team working on the Plaza redevelopment project, submitted its general guide to development on the Plaza.

The guide, also known as the “Master Plan Development,” gave a general idea of the vision developers are working toward. This will then be the foundation for more specific development proposals in the future.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Plan Commission unanimously approved the Master Plan Development. The item still requires approval from the KCMO City Council, which could take it up for review in 2026.

The framework sets the stage for the Plaza’s new owners to build taller buildings. During Wednesday’s Plan Commission meeting, Plaza developers told the city they lowered their maximum height possibilities based on public feedback. Developers promised to match the Plaza style and save artwork from current buildings.

“We are grateful for the thoughtful feedback and perspectives shared by neighbors, stakeholders and commissioners, and believe the recommendations presented today bring us one step closer to the Plaza’s revitalization and long-term success for future generations of tenants and residents,” Plaza spokesperson Caroline Hogan said. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside the community and city leaders as the MPD advances to City Council.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media Wednesday afternoon following approval from the Plan Commission.

“Kansas City continues to see growth in every community, ranging from new housing developments for thousands on the East Side and in the Northeast to first-in-a-century riverfront development and regeneration of the Plaza, one of our great community assets,” Lucas said. “Kansas City is on a roll as we head to 2026. Stay tuned for more great progress ahead!”

Wednesday’s discussion included new conceptual renderings of different options under consideration for the redevelopment of parts of the Plaza, including three different broad ideas for what redevelopment could look like for the Time building, which currently houses True Food Kitchen on the west and Capital Grill on the east.

Additional conceptual renderings of possible ideas were also presented Wednesday.

