Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help to locate missing boy, 12

KSHB
Bently Monroe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Bently Monroe was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in the area of 50th and Brooklyn in KCMO.

Police say Bently’s family is extremely concerned for his safety and well-being.

Bently is described as a Black male, four-feet, one-inch tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description was available.

Anyone with information about Bently should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

