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Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking for help locating missing 42-year-old man

Andrew S. Burns, missing.png
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Andrew S. Burns.
Andrew S. Burns, missing.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing adult, 42, who was last seen Thursday.

Police report that 42-year-old Andrew Burns was last seen in the area of Independence and Prospect avenues on Thursday, March 26.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, per a description from police.

Burns is considered endangered "due to requiring medication, which he does not have in his possession," according to KCPD.

Contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911 with information or if Burns is located.

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