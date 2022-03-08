Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issues warning about fentanyl-laced drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking parents to talk to their children about purchasing illegal drugs.

The department, and many others across the metro and the country, have seen an increase in people dying from fentanyl-laced fake prescription medications.

A photo showing little blue pills that look just like a pharmacy-prescribed prescription drug was shown by KCPD.

Some people go to buy things like Xanax, oxycodone or Adderall off of the street and end up with a counterfeit drug laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl.

Fentanyl doses the same size as two to three grains of salt can be fatal.

KCPD said that most overdose deaths from these laced drugs occur in 15 to 24-year-olds, which is why they are asking families to hold the important conversation.

A lot of the pills are made out of the country and imported, but some are made here in the U.S.

Police do not know why makers choose to include fentanyl, but believe it could be to try and boost the high their counterfeit product provides.