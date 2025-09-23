Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police hope always-on blue lights on patrol cars increase visibility

Starting today, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers on patrol will use blue lights to increase their visibility and help deter crime.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers on patrol will use blue lights to increase their visibility and help deter crime.

The blue lights are steady-burning and do not signify an emergency.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves spoke about the new initiative early Tuesday morning. Listen in the video player below.

Police say you do not need to pull over or get out of the way when you see the lights.

Police will use their emergency lights, which flash, with sirens during emergencies or traffic stops.

KCPD says they will use the blue lights in high-crime area and the city's entertainment districts.

