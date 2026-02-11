Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating death of 3-month-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a three month-old child.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl posted on social media that officers were dispatched on a medical call in the 7500 block of E. 75th Street on a medical call in regard to a three month old bleeding and possibly deceased.

Deceased 3 Month Old



Last evening, @kcpolice dispatched on medical call in the 7500 block of E. 75th St. in regard to a 3 month old bleeding and possibly deceased.



The three month old was pronounced dead. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO



A suspicious death investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/huK3Fk1cIm — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) February 11, 2026

Sheriff Forte added that the three month old was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Kansas City, Missouri police department says it is a death investigation, and the preliminary indications are there is no foul play suspected.

No further details are available.