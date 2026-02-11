Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating death of 3-month-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a three month-old child.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl posted on social media that officers were dispatched on a medical call in the 7500 block of E. 75th Street on a medical call in regard to a three month old bleeding and possibly deceased.
Sheriff Forte added that the three month old was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
The Kansas City, Missouri police department says it is a death investigation, and the preliminary indications are there is no foul play suspected.
No further details are available.