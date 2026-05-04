Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating shooting on 71 Highway overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting on Highway 71 early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight on a report of gunshots near 31st Street and U.S. Highway 71.

A woman inside of a car was struck by the gunfire. The driver of the car attempted to transport the victim to a nearby hospital but stopped at 29th Street and U.S. 71.

Paramedics located the car and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The male driver in the vehicle was not injured.

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