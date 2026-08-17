Kansas City, Missouri, police safely locate missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 4:11 p.m. | Police say the man has been located and is safe.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a man missing since Sunday night.

Darnell Miller was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of 7th and Main Street in downtown KCMO.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Miller was wearing a black T-shirt and white jogger pants when last seen.

Police report he was in a dark green 2009 GMC Sierra with Kansas temporary tag B5054101.

If you know his whereabouts, call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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