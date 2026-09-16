Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 12-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Trinity Simmons was last seen on Friday, Sept. 11, near 109th Street and Hillcrest Avenue. Police say she was walking in an unknown direction.

Trinity is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has red/pink hair and brown eyes.

KCPD reports she may be wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

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