Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 29-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 29-year-old woman.

Yasmine Khatib was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, near 28th Street and The Paseo in KCMO.

Police said she is believed to be traveling on foot.

Khatib is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, police said she was wearing a black and white flannel shirt with black jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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