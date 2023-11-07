Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing man with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man with autism and schizophrenia.

Deon L. Battles, 23, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at the Walmart located at 10601 East 40 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say Battles walked away from his grandmother and it is not known what direction he went.

Battles was last seen wearing a black jacket with a photo of WWE wrestler Sasha Banks on it, blue sweatpants and black and teal Nike tennis shoes.

KCPD says he has short hair, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Battles is due to take medication at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.